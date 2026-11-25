PORTAGE, Mich. — Black Friday is nearly here, and while millions of Americans will be looking for deals on holiday gifts, some shoppers are taking a different approach: using those discounts on things they already need.

Cleaning supplies, clothing, paper products, bedding and other home goods may not be the first things that come to mind when thinking about Black Friday, but shoppers in Portage told FOX 17 they are keeping everyday purchases in mind while looking for deals.

“Things that we need every day, like paper towels,” shopper Vanessa Collins-Smith said. “There’s so many other things that's often on sale during the season that we need.”

Another shopper, Joan Koski, said Black Friday shopping for household items is already part of her routine.

“Walmart usually has really good deals for sheets, linen towels,” Koski said. “Macy’s, I go there for those basic home goods. Kohl’s, they do really nice deals for kitchenware, so I use that for basic shopping too.”

But just because something has a sale sign does not necessarily mean it is the best price.

Erica Tobe, a financial and home-ownership education specialist with Michigan State University, said Black Friday can be an opportunity to save money on purchases shoppers already need.

“Black Friday can be a great opportunity to save some money on things that you may need,” Tobe said.

Tobe said taking advantage of the discounts can be an economically smart move, but there is a catch.

She cautioned that shoppers should pay close attention to prices and avoid purchasing something solely because it appears to be a bargain.

“Sometimes things may be marked up and then brought back down,” Tobe said. “Sometimes we also get caught into the trap, or we end up buying things that we maybe necessarily don’t need because we see that it is a good deal.”

USE THE ‘RULE OF THREE’

Before heading to checkout, Tobe recommends shoppers do their homework.

One strategy she recommends is what she calls the “rule of three.”

The idea is simple: check three different places before making a purchase, particularly when shopping for a larger item.

“Looking at three different places for some of the larger items that we may purchase before we make that choice,” Tobe said, can help shoppers “get that best deal.”

For shoppers, that means a Black Friday list does not necessarily have to stop at the gifts under the tree.

Whether shopping for a holiday present or something needed around the house, the advice is the same: shop around, know what you need and make sure the deal is actually worth taking to checkout.

SHOPPING FOR EVERYDAY ITEMS THIS BLACK FRIDAY?