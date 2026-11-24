KENTWOOD, Mich — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train in Kentwood Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks near 36th Street and East Paris Avenue after 11 a.m.

Investigators say they are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Police have not released additional information about the person who was hit, how badly they were hurt or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains active.

FOX 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.

