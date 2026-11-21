KALAMAZOO, Mich — After more than two decades as an idea, a plan and eventually a construction site, Kalamazoo’s new downtown event center officially has a name.

The Greenleaf Trust Center was unveiled Thursday as the name of the venue now taking shape in downtown Kalamazoo.

Greenleaf Trust signed a 10-year agreement for the naming rights.

Bill Johnston, founder and chairman of Greenleaf Companies, said the partnership is a natural fit because of the company’s long-standing ties to Western Michigan University.

“It's a natural connection. You know, the Greenleaf companies have been connected to Western Michigan University for over 30 years,” Johnston said.

Construction continues toward 2027 opening

While the name is new, work on the massive project has been underway for years.

More than one million hours of work have already gone into the project, which is currently about 65% complete. Crews are now painting and continuing interior work as the building begins to take shape.

Once complete, officials expect the Greenleaf Trust Center to draw about 750,000 people each year.

The venue is being designed to host a wide range of events, including concerts, conferences, K-Wings hockey and Western Michigan University athletics.

For some WMU athletes, that means the new building will become a home away from campus.

One Bronco athlete said she is excited about the opportunity to compete inside the new facility.

“I'm so excited personally. It just seems like such a great opportunity for us and building women's sports, and I'm really excited,” she said.

More than just the main arena

FOX 17 went inside the construction site Thursday for a closer look at the progress.

Although much of the building remains unfinished, several major spaces are beginning to take shape.

Beyond the main arena, plans include a practice ice sheet, two practice basketball courts and about 20,000 square feet of flat-floor space that can be used for meetings, conferences and conventions.

The main arena is expected to hold about 6,500 people for athletic events and up to 7,200 people for concerts and other events.

The Greenleaf Trust Center is scheduled to officially open in October 2027.

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