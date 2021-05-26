People in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights fed up with shootings

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Homicides across America jumped 20-40 percent in 2020. In 2021, they show no sign of slowing down.

That statistic comes to fruition in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights, where the last few days, people say shots have gone off all night. Tyrece Brown lives off of Laketon, where the latest rounds were fired.

“Between Getty and Henry, it's so many murders,” Tyrece Brown said.

So many, Tyrece says, that balloon memorials regularly pop up at intersections through his neighborhood.

“One little block. Everybody keep on coming to this neighborhood, for what?” Brown said.

Tyrece, echoing what many wouldn't say on camera: people want to feel safe in their neighborhoods again.

“People that have been staying in this neighborhood their whole lives, they’re scared to send their kids outside,” Brown said.

