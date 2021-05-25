Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

One dead in Muskegon Heights after gunshot wound to the head

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Muskegon Heights Police cruiser
Posted at 7:21 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:39:03-04

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Yesterday at 10:57 p.m. Muskegon Heights Police Officers were dispatched to Riordan street after receiving a report of someone suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The Rico Rashawn Hayes, 32, was found on the inside of a Dodge parked on the 2600 block of Riordan street authorities report.

Hayes was transported to Mercy ER where he was pronounced dead authorities report. Those with information are asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights at (231) 733-8900 ext. 1610.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time