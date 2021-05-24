Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Muskegon police investigating deadly shooting

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Muskegon police
Posted at 9:16 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 09:16:54-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired around the 700 block of West Forest Avenue.

Officers say they found 28-year-old Todd Mitchell in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Mitchell was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time