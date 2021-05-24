Muskegon police investigating deadly shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The Muskegon Police Department says officers responded to reports of shots fired around the 700 block of West Forest Avenue.

Officers say they found 28-year-old Todd Mitchell in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Mitchell was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

