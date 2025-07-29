GAS PRICE PREDICTOR: Could the August tariff deadline mean higher gas prices for Midwest drivers?

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. — A looming U.S. tariff on imports from Canada could drive up gasoline and diesel prices across the Midwest, with a 35 percent tax on Canadian energy imports potentially taking effect this Friday.

Refineries in Detroit and Chicago rely heavily on oil from the Alberta oil sands, one of the main sources of crude for the Great Lakes region. Analysts warn that if the tariff goes into effect, drivers in the region could see a noticeable spike at the pump.

David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS ** FILE ** The United States flag and the Canadian flag fly side by side at the Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2007. With the Canadian dollar, known as the "Loonie," jumping as much as 16 percent in value this year against the U.S. dollar, U.S. retailers and malls are enjoying a surge of Canadian shoppers. But those spending sprees are siphoning off business at Canadian merchants, which are struggling with sales declines during the critical holiday season. (AP Photo/David Duprey, file)

“It would be extremely detrimental to put any sort of tariff on Canadian energy,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

The proposed tariff is part of a broader set of trade measures, which also include threats of significant tariffs on Russian energy exports. De Haan cautioned that escalating tensions with Russia could further disrupt fuel markets.

John Flesher/AP FILE - In this October 2016, file photo, is an aboveground section of Enbridge's Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to go after Enbridge's profits from a Great Lakes oil pipeline if it isn't shut down. The Democratic governor issued the warning Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in a letter to Enbridge, a Canadian oil transport company. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

“There’s also the risk of the Russia situation and President Trump growing very impatient with Vladimir Putin promising significant tariffs on Russia, which could be a big problem,” he said.

Russia is a major exporter of diesel, and the U.S. is already seeing diesel prices at their highest levels since last August. Further tariffs could lead to increased costs for industries that depend on diesel fuel, including commercial construction, transportation, and farming, costs that could be passed on to consumers.

Patrick Doyle/AP Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a press conference while President of the King's Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Industry Melanie Joly, and Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne listen, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Thursday, June 19, 2025.

“We saw a similar situation with skyrocketing diesel prices when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022,” De Haan said. “So unlike 2022, when the economy was reopening after COVID, there’s not going to be a surge in demand at the same time that these tariffs are enacted, so there’s a big difference here. But still, those heavy products, like diesel jet fuel, we could see more of an increase in those prices if those new tariffs on Russia do move ahead.”

Steven Senne/AP Gasoline and Diesel prices are displayed on a pump at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

In response to the tariff threats, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to reduce his country’s reliance on U.S. energy trade by investing in domestic infrastructure, including new oil and gas pipelines and nuclear power plants. Carney said his goal is to make Canada an “energy superpower.”

President Trump has issued several tariff threats and delays in the past, leaving uncertainty around whether the Friday deadline will hold.