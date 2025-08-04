BBB warns college students of rental scams ahead of fall semester

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan. — As college students prepare to return to campus in the coming weeks, the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning: Beware of fake rental listings targeting students seeking last-minute housing.

Nakia Mills, a representative with the Michigan BBB, said scammers are preying on students who are desperate to secure a place to live before the school year begins.

"You're looking online, you see this apartment, you reach out, you give a deposit, you get there, only to discover—in some cases—the place doesn't even exist," Mills said.

These scams not only cost students their deposits but also force them to scramble for alternative housing, often at a much higher cost than they originally budgeted. According to the BBB, more than 5 million people lost money to fake rental scams in the past year.

To avoid falling victim, the BBB recommends being cautious of listings where the property cannot be viewed in person. Mills said red flags include:



Listings that claim the owner is out of town and unable to meet

Requests for deposits via gift cards, Western Union, or MoneyGram

Properties marked "for sale" despite being advertised for rent

Rental prices that are significantly below market rates

“Just take your time, use reputable companies when you're trying to find a residence for your students who are going off to college,” Mills said. “It's very important.”

If you can tour the unit in person, the BBB advises verifying the identity of the person showing the property to ensure they are the actual owner or authorized manager.

For more tips and to report a suspected scam, visit www.bbb.org.

