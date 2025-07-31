BACK-TO-SCHOOL SAVINGS: Six ways to budget this back-to-school season

LOWELL, Michigan. — As the back-to-school season approaches, many parents are seeking ways to save money on school supplies without overspending. According to a recent survey by NerdWallet, more than one-third of parents expect to spend more on school supplies in 2023 than they did in 2022. Additionally, a quarter of parents plan to spend over $500 on technology alone.

Here are some simple tips to help cut down on spending this year:



Make a List: With so many enticing new gadgets and products available, it's easy to overspend. Create a list of necessary supplies and stick to it to avoid impulse purchases.

Buy in Bulk: Consider purchasing supplies such as pencils, pens, paper, and sticky notes in bulk. Although it may require a larger upfront cost, buying in bulk typically lowers the cost per unit, saving you money in the long run.

Shop Secondhand: Rather than buying all new clothes and supplies, explore secondhand options. Thrift stores often have gently used clothing at reduced prices. Additionally, consider trading in old electronics at big-box stores like Target or Best Buy for store credit or gift cards.

Consider Generic Brands: Generic brands, such as those from Meijer, are often less expensive than name brands, providing an affordable alternative for essential items. Ask About Student Discounts: Many retailers offer student discounts, ranging from 10% to 20% off purchases. Students should inquire about these deals and consider using browser extensions to find and apply coupons when shopping online.

Budget for Next Year: After this year's expenses, evaluate your spending and create a monthly savings plan to build a back-to-school fund for next fall.

Meijer Lowell Store Director Peg Willard reminds us that when you shop at Meijer, they've got a QR code for customers to scan to find their school list, specific to their classroom. "You can search for your teacher at whatever school, and it'll give you the list of what your child needs," Willard said. "It just makes it that much more efficient for you, so you're not going to miss out on anything."