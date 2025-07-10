BUYER BEWARE: Passport application website taking travelers' money and personal information

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As summer travel heats up, many people are considering whether it's time to renew their passports. However, scammers are taking advantage of this increased interest, hoping to mislead those searching for information related to passports.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning about fraudulent websites attempting to capitalize on travelers' needs. One such site, USPassportandVisa.org, falsely claims to facilitate the international travel process.
Nakia Mills with the BBB of Michigan revealed multiple reports from Michigan residents who sought to obtain their passports through this deceptive website. One person reported searching for "renew passport online," which led them to the fraudulent site. After paying approximately $88, they received only a simple PDF application, which is available for free on the U.S. Department of State's official website.
Mills advises caution when using such sites, stating, "If you do use a site like that, or anytime you think your information, especially once it starts getting down to your date of birth and your ID numbers, you want to make sure that you put a fraud alert on your credit report."
To avoid falling victim to these scams, the BBB recommends several precautions:
- Do Thorough Research: Verify passport renewal procedures through official U.S. government channels.
- Allow Ample Processing Time: Plan and learn about current estimated processing times through the U.S. Department of State to avoid rushing into unreliable options.
- Verify Website URLs: Ensure that official government websites end in .gov.
- Avoid Third-Party Services: Utilize the official BBB website to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent services.
- Report Scams: If you encounter or are victimized by a scam, report it to help others steer clear of similar issues.