Wind Advisory & Gale Warning in Effect until this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — A WIND ADVISORY and a GALE WARNING take effect today for much of West Michigan and parts of Lake Michigan.

The WIND ADVISORY has been issued until 2 P.M. today for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Montcalm, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. Wind gusts are expected to sustain at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts up to 40 mph. Make sure all holiday outdoor decorations are tied down!

The strongest winds are expected to peak earlier on in the morning. Strong winds will also impact parts of Lake Michigan with the Gale Warning in effect until 1 P.M. today.

Winds begin to die down later this afternoon as a cold front sweeps through, also in turn dropping temperatures.

