Wildfire Threat Remains High

WEST MICHIGAN — The wildfire threat will remain very high across West Michigan today, as strong winds will bring even warmer temperatures into the region. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, as there is a high risk of grass and brush fires to spread quickly.

Many counties across Lower Michigan are facing moderate or severe drought conditions. Officially, Grand Rapids is reporting a precipitation deficit of -2.54 inches for the year so far. Grand Rapids has received less than an inch of precipitation so far in March; following a February which featured less than an inch of precipitation for the entire month.

There is promising news on the horizon; as a batch of overnight showers and thunderstorms promises to bring rain to the region. Unfortunately, most areas will receive only about a half-inch; meaning the precipitation deficit is likely to continue.

