Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 Launches Weather Ready Alerts to Keep You One Step Ahead

At FOX 17, we know weather doesn’t have to be severe to seriously impact your day. That’s why we’re proud to launch our new FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert system—designed to help you stay a step ahead when it matters most.

From heavy rain that could cancel your kid's soccer game to dense morning fog that might slow your drive to work, we’re taking a more proactive approach to everyday weather events that affect your life. Whenever impactful weather is in the forecast, the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team will issue a Weather Ready Alert.

And when we issue one, you’ll know it.

Weather Ready Alerts will be bold and everywhere—on your TV, phone, social media, and online. It’s the same level of urgency and visibility you’ve come to expect during severe weather, now extended to those moments when Mother Nature could throw a wrench in your plans.

This isn’t just a new name—it’s a new mindset. We’re focused on being more than forecasters. We’re your partners in planning, making sure you’re informed and ready for anything the weather might bring.

So, meet your FOX 17 Weather Ready Team. We’ve got your back—rain or shine, commute or cookout, morning walk or weekend getaway. Count on us to keep you Weather Ready, because a little notice makes a big difference.

