Weather Ready Alert: Strong storms possible Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Thursday due to the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan. This will be as a cold front comes into the area later in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of West Michigan in a level two slight risk for severe thunderstorms (see image below).

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The threat for severe thunderstorms will be as a cold front sweeps through the area in the afternoon and evening. All types of severe weather will be possible with winds, hail, and a threat for a tornado all on the table.

Here is a look at the FOX 17 Weather Ready Future Track for Thursday morning. There could be some rain and a little freezing rain in parts of West Michigan to begin the day.

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A lull in the precipitation is expected during late morning and early afternoon.

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Later in the evening, a line of thunderstorms will move through West Michigan.

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Stay with FOX 17 for more updates as we get closer to another chance for severe thunderstorms in West Michigan.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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