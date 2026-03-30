Weather Ready Alert on Tuesday: Severe Storms Possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The Fox 17 Weather Team has issued a WEATHER READY ALERT for Tuesday, March 31. Multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move through West Michigan, and some storms that do develop could become severe.

Monday will be warm and dry, so severe weather is not a concern for today.

Our rain chances begin late Monday night into early Tuesday. A first round of showers and storms will arrive around midnight moving from west to east across the area.

The image below shows our Fox 17 Future Track model at 2AM Tuesday morning.

Fox 17

The Storm Prediction Center has put the area in a Marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. This means that a few isolated strong storms will be possible with gusty winds or hail being the main threats. The time frame for this first round of activity will be from 11PM-8AM. Be prepared to be dealing with some rain as you head out for the morning commute, and don't forget to pack the umbrellas and rain gear!

Fox 17

There will be a stretch of dry time on Tuesday between mid-morning and early afternoon. Then a passing cold front will bring our next round(s) of showers and storms during the second half of the day.

The image below shows our Fox 17 Future Track model at 3PM Tuesday afternoon.

Fox 17

The southern half of the state has now been upgraded to a Slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather for Tuesday afternoon/evening. Hail and damaging winds remain the primary threats with any of these storms that develop. Some heavy downpours will be possible, as well. At this time, the tornado threat is low.

Fox 17

The time frame for rain and storm activity will be between 2PM-11PM. This could impact the afternoon/evening commute, so plan accordingly.

The image below shows our Fox 17 Future Track model at 10PM Tuesday night.

Fox 17

Since there are no severe weather threats during the day on Monday, now is a great time to prepare. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case any are issued.

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