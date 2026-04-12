Weather Ready Alert: Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms possible this week

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Tuesday due to the risk for severe thunderstorms. While Tuesday has the greatest risk for severe weather, this week will be very active with multiple chances for storms and heavy rain.

West Michigan's first chance for rain will come Sunday night into Monday morning. This will be a nice soaking rain for the area but this will not lead to flooding and severe weather is not expected. This rain will move out early Monday morning.

The first chance for severe thunderstorms will come Monday evening and overnight. This is when the Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted in a level one marginal risk for severe thunderstorms (see image below). This chance will come very late and wind and hail will be the primary threats.

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Rain and storms from Monday night will move out Tuesday morning. West Michigan will see a bit of a break from the active weather before another round of thunderstorms is expected. This will likely come in Tuesday evening or overnight. This has the best chance at being severe with all types of severe weather being possible. West Michigan is included in a level two slight risk for severe storms (see image below).

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More rain and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well. Many areas in West Michigan will see at least 1-2 inches of rain this week which will likely lead to more river flooding around the area. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flood Watch for northern areas but this could get expanded in the days to come.

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Here is a look at how much rain will fall over the next five days.

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Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

This week will also very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 70s through at least Friday. A cool down is expected next weekend.

Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for more updates in the days to come.

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