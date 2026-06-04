Weather Ready Alert: Strong to Severe Storms on Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday, June 5 due to the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in West Michigan.

As of Thursday morning, all of West Michigan is now included in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for severe weather on Friday.

FOX 17

There may be some scattered showers around in the morning mainly in areas north of I-96, but a larger round of showers and storms will arrive by the afternoon continuing through the evening.

This is the time frame we will be watching for a few strong to severe storms to develop, however, widespread severe weather is not expected. Main threats with these storms will be thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.

FOX 17

Another round of showers and storms will move through Friday night into early Saturday morning along a cold front.

FOX 17

The threat for severe storms will continue until the front passes through, but the better chance for severe storms will be in the southeastern portion of the state where a Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place.

FOX 17

Rain should come to an end by lunchtime on Saturday and we will be dry for the rest of the day. Rainfall totals from this system are looking to be between 0.5-1".

After about a week and a half dry stretch, this will definitely be some beneficial rain for us in West Michigan.

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