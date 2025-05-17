Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

WEATHER READY ALERT: Another round of severe storms rolls into West Michigan

Weather Ready Alert 16x9
WXMI
Weather Ready Alert 16x9
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of potentially severe weather is headed to West Michigan.

FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday evening, the second-straight day we are warning you about the risk of a system that could disrupt your night.

Thursday's storms produced at least three tornadoes and triggered dozens of warnings across West Michigan. Friday's risk of severe weather is a stage lower and the chance of tornadoes is not as high. The biggest risks are strong winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern portion of Kent County was put under a Special Weather Statement for a storm cell that could produce winds up to 50 miles per hour with pea-sized hail. This statement expires at 9:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Montcalm, Mecosta, and Osceola counties. The National Weather Service says golf ball sized hail is possible in this cell. The warning is active until 9:15 p.m.

Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties are under a Special Weather Statement for winds up to 40 miles per hour. This statement will expire at 9:30 a.m.

Portions of Allegan and Ottawa counties are under a Special Weather Statement for winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour. That statement is in effect until 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service set a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Newaygo, Mecosta, Osceola, and Lake counties. This warning, which was adjusted to only include Mecosta and Osceola counties, then later changed to the warning for Montcalm, Mecosta, and Osceola counties, is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Neighborhoods outside Holland clean up after Thursday's severe storms

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise