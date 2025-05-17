WEATHER READY ALERT: Another round of severe storms rolls into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Another round of potentially severe weather is headed to West Michigan.

FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday evening, the second-straight day we are warning you about the risk of a system that could disrupt your night.

Thursday's storms produced at least three tornadoes and triggered dozens of warnings across West Michigan. Friday's risk of severe weather is a stage lower and the chance of tornadoes is not as high. The biggest risks are strong winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern portion of Kent County was put under a Special Weather Statement for a storm cell that could produce winds up to 50 miles per hour with pea-sized hail. This statement expires at 9:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Walker MI, Northview MI and Comstock Park MI until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/ApqKtI75Pc — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 17, 2025

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Montcalm, Mecosta, and Osceola counties. The National Weather Service says golf ball sized hail is possible in this cell. The warning is active until 9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Canadian Lakes MI, Evart MI and Lakeview MI until 9:15 PM EDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/ClbhjHhA8V — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 17, 2025

Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties are under a Special Weather Statement for winds up to 40 miles per hour. This statement will expire at 9:30 a.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Kalamazoo MI, Portage MI and Westwood MI until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mfPaitryiI — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 17, 2025

Portions of Allegan and Ottawa counties are under a Special Weather Statement for winds reaching up to 50 miles per hour. That statement is in effect until 9:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service set a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Newaygo, Mecosta, Osceola, and Lake counties. This warning, which was adjusted to only include Mecosta and Osceola counties, then later changed to the warning for Montcalm, Mecosta, and Osceola counties, is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Big Rapids MI, Canadian Lakes MI and Reed City MI until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WoBM9BaLdF — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) May 17, 2025

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

