Two tornadoes confirmed from Thursday's severe weather

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornados from Thursday’s severe weather that caused downed powerlines and toppled trees into homes across West Michigan.

One EF0 tornado went from the Galesburg area to Battle Creek.

The weather service says winds were as fast as 80 miles per hour.

Another EF0 tornado touched down by Saint Marys Lake, north of Battle Creek.

More tornados are expected to be announced as crew survey additional damage.

The National Weather Service rates tornados using six levels of the “EF Scale” that go from zero to five.

An EF0 tornado means gusts lasted for at least three seconds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

