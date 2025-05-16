Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The severe weather across West Michigan has cleared out of the area, leaving behind wind damage. There is a strong likelihood at least a few isolated tornadoes will be confirmed from this severe weather outbreak. Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm, with highs in the lower 80s.It will be a drier airmass...not as humid. Nighttime rain and thunderstorms are possible (again) as a second cold front sweeps through the region tonight, and could be strong to marginally severe with wind and hail. Cooler air returns this weekend along with dry conditions and highs in the 60s. Normal highs for this time of year now have us around 70. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert Day! Some morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening and early overnight. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening and early overnight shower/storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and sharply cooler with a few showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 12 to 24 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs the mid 60s.

