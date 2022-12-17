Updated snowfall reports from this weekend's lake effect snow event

WEST MICHIGAN — Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. The snow started Friday, and has racked up between 1.5 to almost 5 inches in some spots as of 8:00 P.M. Friday night. Snow totals will continue to rise today, as overnight snow measures up to around 2 to 3 inches.

Radar indicated snowfall maps anticipate parts of West Michigan got as high as 6 inches of snow, (dark pink areas.)

The snow has made travel slick and slippery, and our WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until early Sunday morning.

We are still expecting to rack up a few more inches of snow by Sunday. Remember to drive safe, take your time and follow Fox 17 for your latest weather updates.