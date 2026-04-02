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Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings issued for West Michigan

Lightning during storm - Courtesy Sydney Garchow.jpeg
Sydney Garchow
Lightning during storm
Lightning during storm - Courtesy Sydney Garchow.jpeg
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WEST MICHIGAN — A warm front sliding northeast into West Michigan prompted a number of warnings by the National Weather Service on Thursday evening. FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert because of the potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Barry, Calhoun and Eaton Counties. The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for eastern Kalamazoo County and western Calhoun County. This is a separate warning from the one below. This warning is set to expire at 8:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County, including the Battle Creek area. The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for part of Van Buren County and nearly all of Kalamazoo County, including the cities of Kalamazoo and Portage. A tornado was detected by radar in a storm moving northeast, with pea-sized hail also possible. The warning was allowed to expire just before 7:40 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for most of Barry County and a small portion of Allegan County. Winds up to 60 miles per hour and pea-sized hail are possible with this storm. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.

A Tornado Watch was issued for multiple counties, including Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties. That watch is set to continue until 11 p.m.

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

READ MORE:
How severe thunderstorms are measured
Watches and Warnings: What's the difference?

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