Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings issued for West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A warm front sliding northeast into West Michigan prompted a number of warnings by the National Weather Service on Thursday evening. FOX 17 issued a Weather Ready Alert because of the potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Barry, Calhoun and Eaton Counties. The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Battle Creek MI, Waverly MI and Charlotte MI until 9:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Ud9STrMzWI — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 3, 2026

A Tornado Warning was issued for eastern Kalamazoo County and western Calhoun County. This is a separate warning from the one below. This warning is set to expire at 8:15 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Battle Creek MI, Springfield MI and Brownlee Park MI until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nrOGa885LD — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 2, 2026

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Kalamazoo County and Calhoun County, including the Battle Creek area. The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Battle Creek MI, Springfield MI and Brownlee Park MI until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1Eg6aOmsrB — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 2, 2026

A Tornado Warning was issued for part of Van Buren County and nearly all of Kalamazoo County, including the cities of Kalamazoo and Portage. A tornado was detected by radar in a storm moving northeast, with pea-sized hail also possible. The warning was allowed to expire just before 7:40 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Kalamazoo MI, Portage MI and Westwood MI until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mu5GtgJvg5 — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 2, 2026

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for most of Barry County and a small portion of Allegan County. Winds up to 60 miles per hour and pea-sized hail are possible with this storm. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hastings MI, Nashville MI and Delton MI until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/a9ef8tGEnI — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 2, 2026

A Tornado Watch was issued for multiple counties, including Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties. That watch is set to continue until 11 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Michigan until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9l9ikuf3GH — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) April 2, 2026

If you are in the path of this storm, you are encouraged to seek shelter in your basement or interior room with no windows.

READ MORE:

How severe thunderstorms are measured

Watches and Warnings: What's the difference?

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