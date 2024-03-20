Severe Weather Awareness Week: Where should I go during a Tornado Warning?

WEST MICHIGAN — Severe Weather Awareness Weeks are scheduled across the county as an opportunity to raise awareness of severe weather hazards. It's a time to prepare and learn how to stay safe in severe storms. They are often scheduled ahead of the typical severe weather season for each state. In Michigan, Severe Weather Awareness Week is March 17 through March 23.

The best way to stay safe during severe weather in West Michigan is to be both prepared and informed. The FOX 17 Weather Team will be explaining severe weather conditions and severe weather safety tips all week long. Click here for our daily coverage on Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Notification: A Tornado Drill will be taking place in Michigan at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Today's Question: Where should I go during a Tornado Warning?

A Tornado Watch is issued by the NOAA Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for tornado development. This means that a tornado is possible with the current atmospheric ingredients, and you should remain alert and aware. It's often a good time to discuss where you and your family should go in the event of a Tornado Warning.

If a Tornado Warning is issued in your county, it means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by Doppler radar. A warning means that you should take action immediately, seeking shelter in a sturdy building. A Tornado Warning means that there is imminent danger to life and property.

If you find yourself in your vehicle, in a mobile home, or in a camper, you need find sturdy shelter immediately. If you are caught out in the open, or you are unable to get to shelter in time, head to the lowest level you can find. This often might be a nearby ditch, where you should then cover your head.

You should not park or stay under an overpass during a Tornado Warning. That is one of the least safe places you can be. The overpass can act as a funnel, channeling exceptionally strong winds. An overpass does not protect you from flying debris.

If you live in a home with a basement, that is the safest place you can be. If you don't have a basement, find the most interior and lowest level of your home. This could be a hallway, bathroom, or staircase. You should ideally choose a space away from windows, doors, or outside walls.

Covering your body is also a good idea. That could be under a table, beneath blankets, under a mattress, or covering your head with pillows. If parts of your home deteriorates or debris flies from the passing tornado, you want to protect your body as much as possible.

It's a good idea to have a safety kit or bag ready to go in the event of a tornado. Your safety kit could include water, a flashlight, snacks, a portable phone charger, bandages, and an extra pair of clothes.

