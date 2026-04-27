Strong winds knock out power for thousands in West Michigan

Strong winds knocked out power to many neighborhoods in West Michigan Monday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, more than 42,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Most of the outages were in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas as well as in Ottawa and Kent counties.

For a current look at outages, click here.

Wind gusts of over 60 mph were reported as these winds blew through. Reports of tree and power line damage came in from many areas in West Michigan.

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