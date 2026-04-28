Solon Township man killed by falling tree during Monday's strong winds

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 39-year-old Solon Township man died after a falling tree struck him during Monday's strong winds.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 5 p.m. near 16 Mile Road and Crinnion Avenue in Courtland Township. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

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According to the sheriff's office, the man was outside with friends when severe weather and strong winds moved through the area. Friends told deputies the man warned them to move right before the tree fell. They believe his warning prevented others from being injured.

Deputies are investigating the incident.

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