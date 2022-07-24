Watch Now
Storm damage, power outages after Saturday night weather

116838.jpeg
FOX 17
Northwest Grand Rapids
116838.jpeg
Posted at 12:33 AM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 01:04:52-04

(WXMI) — Severe storms battered West Michigan Saturday night into Sunday, dumping rain and resulting in downed trees across the area.

The storms knocked out power to more than 50,000 people by the time the first round of storms passed before midnight. Anyone without power can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map for updates on restoration efforts.

Photos submitted to FOX 17's newsroom depicted wall clouds, downed trees, lightning bolts and more.

Storm rolls in over Grand Haven pier
Amanda Johnson Lightning.jpeg
Hudsonville - Maria Andrakowicz.jpg
Hudsonville
116838.jpeg
Northwest Grand Rapids

Crews work to remove tree from Leonard near Lamont
Emily VM Tree down NW GR.jpeg
Northwest Grand Rapids
Madeline Davis Lightning.jpeg

Tonya Rogers sent in frightening video of a transformer blowing Saturday night.

Transformer blowing

