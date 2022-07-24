Storm damage, power outages after Saturday night weather

(WXMI) — Severe storms battered West Michigan Saturday night into Sunday, dumping rain and resulting in downed trees across the area.

The storms knocked out power to more than 50,000 people by the time the first round of storms passed before midnight. Anyone without power can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map for updates on restoration efforts.

Photos submitted to FOX 17's newsroom depicted wall clouds, downed trees, lightning bolts and more.

Storm rolls in over Grand Haven pier

Amanda Johnson

Maria Andrakowicz Hudsonville

FOX 17 Northwest Grand Rapids

Crews work to remove tree from Leonard near Lamont

Emily VM Northwest Grand Rapids

Madeline Davis

Tonya Rogers sent in frightening video of a transformer blowing Saturday night.

Transformer blowing

