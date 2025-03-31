Severe storms potential remains in play this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — As West Michigan cleans up from Sunday's severe weather outbreak, another round of violent weather will occur today...especially well south of Michigan.

The Storm Prediction Center has included much of the Lower Peninsula in the RISK AREAfor severe storms today.

Much of the rest of Lower Michigan is under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5, yellow area). Severe storms, primarily damaging winds, will be possible throughout all of Michigan, but the better environment for storms is south of I-96.

Much of the country from the Upper Midwest to the Deep South and Ohio Valley, are in the risk area for potential severe storms. The mid and lower-Mississippi Valleys were upgraded to a rare MODERATE RISK (Level 4 out of 5) as the environment looks to support widespread severe weather potential.

West Michigan has been downgraded to MARGINAL (1 out of 5) or a SLIGHT (2 out of 5) risk as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TIMELINE AND THREATS

Early Afternoon: Scattered Rain Showers (Graphic Below)

Mid-Late Evening: Strong Storms Arriving .... Lasting through Midnight (Graphics Below)

Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storms today, but the spin-up tornado is possible too.

THREATS



Very Heavy Rainfall (Most areas pick up 1-2 inches of rain...some locations will pick up as much as 3-3.5 inches of rain)

Flooding is a strong likelihood

Strong damaging winds

Hail, Isolated Tornadoes There is some uncertainty with this forecast. How far north the warm front pushes will determine where the warm and humid air will be. If the front stays further south, the severe weather threat will lessen. Stay tuned for tweaks in the forecast!



