Severe Weather Likely Midweek

WEST MICHIGAN — As West Michigan cleans up from Sunday's severe weather outbreak, another round of violent weather is already on the horizon.

The Storm Prediction Center has already included much of the Lower Peninsula in the RISK AREAfor severe storms for Wednesday.

Areas from I-96 to the south are under an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

FOX 17

Much of the rest of Lower Michigan is under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5).

FOX 17

This is going to be a very strong system, with the threat potential for all types of severe weather possible; including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

