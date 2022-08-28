Watch Now
Heavy rain and strong winds possible this evening

Later this evening strong winds and heavy localized rainfall are possible
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 09:52:47-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Chances for isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening, bringing the chance for heavy downpours and stronger winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of West Michigan under a level 1 out of 5, MARGINAL Risk.

According to the SPC, a low-amplitude mid-level trough initially over the MO/IA/NE/KS vicinity will move east-northeast during the period and weaken as it reaches the western shore of Lake Michigan by early evening. A seasonably moist airmass will destabilize during the day as a warm frontal zone advances northeast into the Great Lakes. Isolated to scattered storms may develop on residual outflow from decayed morning activity. A few multicells may be capable of a localized wind-damage threat during the afternoon into the early evening.

To kick off the work week we have chances for more rounds of thunderstorms Monday. Keep the umbrella near the door because Monday's showers look to be more prevalent that Sunday night's chances.

There's also a SPC Outlook for Monday, that covers most of West Michigan. The threats associated with this disturbance will be strong winds, heavy downpours and small hail.

These storms look to last all day, but the heaviest downpours look to be later in the day.

Stay weather aware this evening and headed into the work week. Our team will continue to update with the latest. For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
