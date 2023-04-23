Frost possible on cold surfaces over the next few nights

WEST MICHIGAN — Don't panic, but frost is in the forecast. Your plants aren't expected to die off, but it's always a good idea to take precautions.

Overnight lows will dip into the 30s with clearing skies, which leaves West Michigan susceptible to frost. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids doesn't anticipate for any of our frost to be damaging to agriculture in its current state, but it's always a good precaution to keep things covered. Frost is forecast when air temperatures reach 32 degrees, but also a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing due to open exposure to the clear night sky, which exposes surfaces to radiative cooling.

Most of the time when we hear about frost or freeze, it's during the fall. We track data on frost and freezes in the fall.

Midwest Regional Climate Center, WXMI, FOX 17 Midwest Regional Climate Center

However, it's often possible to get a frost or freeze as we head into the spring season. According to the National Weather Service, our last spring frost tends to fall around May 14.