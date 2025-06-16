Forecasted levels of ozone prompt Clean Air Action Day for Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The predicted levels of ozone in the atmosphere on Tuesday prompted an Air Quality Advisory or Clean Air Action Day by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Between surface temperatures expected to heat into the 80s and residual wildfire smoke, the weather on June 17 will be just right to build up ozone levels near the earth's surface, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Ozone levels are expected to rise into the range that is unhealthy for sensitive groups in five West Michigan counties: Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren, Berrien, and Cass counties. The Air Quality Advisory will be in effect all day Tuesday.

Anyone who is sensitive to air quality issues is encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

EGLE urges everyone to avoid activities that can build up ozone levels, including gassing up your car, using gas-powered lawn equipment, or firing up a charcoal grill.

For up-to-date information on the air quality in Michigan, visit EGLE's tracking website.

