CLEAN AIR ACTION: Air Quality statement differences

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service, along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has issued an Air Quality statement. It's important to know the difference between Advisory and Alert and how it will impact you.

WXMI

Advisory postings are related to elevated levels of ozone or pollution here at the surface. If you can car pool or bike to work or school, there are little/no emissions (or lower emissions) which helps our air quality.

Alerts, meanwhile, not only impacts sensitive groups, but all people. Below is a brief explanation of the difference between the Alert and Advisory descriptions.

wxmi

Most issuance's in West Michigan will be for an Air Quality Advisory. Alerts are less common, especially in our region, and mostly related to dense wildfire smoke or large dust plumes brought up from the plains with strong systems.

For other ideas or suggestions, or to educate yourself a bit more on this issue, visit the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition website.