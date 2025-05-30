Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

CLEAN AIR ACTION: Air Quality statement differences

Air Quality Alert or Advisory explain the severity of impacts
Air Quality Advisory v. Alert
wxmi
Air Quality Advisory v. Alert
Clean Air Action Days
AIR QUALITY INDEX
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service, along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), has issued an Air Quality statement. It's important to know the difference between Advisory and Alert and how it will impact you.

AIR QUALITY INDEX

Advisory postings are related to elevated levels of ozone or pollution here at the surface. If you can car pool or bike to work or school, there are little/no emissions (or lower emissions) which helps our air quality.

Alerts, meanwhile, not only impacts sensitive groups, but all people. Below is a brief explanation of the difference between the Alert and Advisory descriptions.

Air Quality Advisory v. Alert

Most issuance's in West Michigan will be for an Air Quality Advisory. Alerts are less common, especially in our region, and mostly related to dense wildfire smoke or large dust plumes brought up from the plains with strong systems.

For other ideas or suggestions, or to educate yourself a bit more on this issue, visit the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise