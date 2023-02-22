Drivers encouraged to 'stay home' amid 'deteriorating' road conditions

(WXMI) — West Michiganders are encouraged to stay off the road unless they have no other choice.

An ice storm is projected to linger across much of the region through early Thursday morning.

“Travel conditions can become treacherous with power outages likely,” writes the Kent County Road Commission (KCRC). “Those who can avoid being out on the road should do so.”

Calhoun County dispatchers echoed KCRC’s sentiment:

“Road conditions are deteriorating. If travel is not necessary, stay home. If travel is necessary, drive slow on ice and snow.”

Many areas are expected to receive up to a half inch of ice before the storm passes.

KCRC expresses its gratitude to drivers who traveled at reduced speeds and mitigated the risk of accidents Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the road commission says it has already pretreated roads and is in the process of laying down salt and sand to minimize ice accumulation and add traction.

Motorists who must drive are urged to do the following:

Drive slowly.

Avoid distractions.

Use headlights and turn signals.

Leave enough room for plows.

Call or text 911 in emergencies or if you spot a downed power line.

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines.

