City of Kalamazoo prepping for winter storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo began prepping for the winter storm Tuesday night and will continue to monitor conditions until the storm passes.

Emergency Manager Brandi Janes told FOX 17 that the Public Service Department started doing pre-treatments on the roads Tuesday night. The second treatment was completed at noon on Wednesday.

Janes said the city is prepared for power outages that may occur, generators are ready to go for critical facilities like KDPS, wastewater facilities, and pump stations.

If traffic lights are by the storm, all impacted intersections should be used as a four-way stop.

Janes encourages those who need it, to utilize the warming shelter that are open.