Another impactful weather week ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — The start of the work week will feature above average temperatures. Sunshine starts our Monday off, but cloud cover begins to build in by Monday afternoon. Chances for light precipitation creep in Monday evening, and overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday features temperatures in the upper 30s, and some mixed precipitation in the morning.

A much larger system approaches West Michigan mid-week, brining chances for more mixed precipitation. It will really depend on how temperatures pan out, as the rain / snow line will fall within our region.

WXMI FOX 17

The mid-week system will also impact Thursday's weather. Commutes could be slick both Wednesday and Thursday.