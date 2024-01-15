Dangerous wind chills and more lake effect snow this week

GRAND RAPIDS — The Arctic air continues this week especially Monday and Tuesday. We have wind chill advisories inn place around the I-96 areas and wind chill warnings around the I-94 areas with dangerously cold temperatures and feel like temperatures.

This morning we have feel like temperatures from 15 to 30 degrees below zero. If not protected you can get frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Please limit your time outside and bundle up.

As we get into the afternoon actually temperatures will work into the lower teens and put feel like temperatures below zero in the single digits to teens.

Here is an great explainer of how and why wind chill temperatures work.

Now when we focus on the snow we have a winter weather advisory in place along the lake shore and into Kent county until 4 o'clock this afternoon.

Lake effect snow will continue through much of the day and be the light fluffy nature of snow. The snow will not push as far inland toward US-131 today because the wind is not as strong. Expect most of our additional snow accumulations along and west of US-131.

Arctic air and lake effect snow chances remain for the rest of the week in an on and off again pattern. Stay tuned for updates with the FOX 17 Weather Team! You can download the FOX 17 News app for your latest forecast video.