(WXMI) — School closings and cancellations are live for Tuesday as arctic weather continues to hold West Michigan in its icy grip.

Click here to view our full up-to-date list.

Accumulating lake effect snow will continue to fall Monday evening followed by an overnight chance of additional snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to fall to single-digit lows Monday night, followed by another round of snow showers Tuesday.

READ MORE: Your West Michigan forecast

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube