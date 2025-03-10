Drought conditions across Michigan increase risk of brush fires

WEST MICHIGAN — The risk for brush and grass fires will be on the increase this week, as many counties across Lower Michigan are included in a moderate to severe drought.

The combination of unseasonably warm air, low relative humidity levels and periods of gusty winds will create the potential for a quick spread of any grass or brush fires.

Weather conditions over the next several days are likely to make the situation worse, as the next best chance for any widespread precipitation won't arrive until the weekend.

West Michigan finished the "meteorological Winter" season with a nearly 2-inch precipitation deficit. Grand Rapids officially received 3.08" of precipitation for December; which is .60" above average. The months of January and February saw a total of 2.50" below average precipitation; bringing the overall deficit for the season to a little under 2-inches.

