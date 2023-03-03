Another winter storm is coming; what you can do to prepare

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another winter storm is looming over West Michigan, and E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety (EFS) is offering tips on how to prepare for it.

ON THE ROAD

Before driving, it’s imperative to remove snow and ice off the roof, hood and windows. While in motion, EFS urges motorists to drive slowly and refrain from turning on cruise control.

Don’t forget to leave plenty of space between vehicles, as snow and ice extends the distance required to bring the car to a complete and safe stop.

AT HOME

While candles may offer a comforting atmosphere when the power goes out, EFS strongly advises against them. Instead, use flashlights or LEDs to brighten the home — doing so eliminates the risk of fire.

In the event your home loses power, keep generators, grills and stoves outside, and at least 25 feet away from the home; they can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if used indoors.

If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring all pets inside. If this isn’t possible, EFS urges owners to provide animals with adequate shelter and ensure they have access to clean, unfrozen water.

OUTDOORS

Remember to dress in multiple layers of clothing. Be sure to wear a hat that can keep your ears warm and a scarf that covers your face.

Be extra cautious when shoveling snow. When snow is wet, the added weight can elevate heart attack risks. Call in a friend or family member to help remove snow, and use a light plastic shovel.

**Don’t lift snow when shoveling. Push it instead, and shovel small amounts at a time. Remember to use your legs, not your back.

EFS also wants to remind everyone to keep tabs on neighbors and older people throughout as well as after the storm. Advanced age comes with increased health risks when the temperature drops and power is lost.

