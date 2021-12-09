How to keep pets warm in cold weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is offering tips to help care for pets during the winter season.

We’re told the following tips are also required by the state of Michigan:

Provide access to adequate shelter, such as inside the home, an outdoor enclosure that is large enough to accommodate a pet’s size, a garage, or a shed or barn that is ventilated and insulated.

Give each pet a dry bed when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing.

Avoid blankets and cloth beds (these are prone to getting wet and freezing).

Provide safe drinking water and check it periodically in case it freezes.

“The best place for our pets is in our home next to us, but we know that is not always possible,” says Division Director Angela Hollinshead. “We encourage all pet owners to take appropriate steps to protect those animals that may be left outside for long stretches of time.”

The animal shelter has released this video, which goes into more detail on how to keep pets safe during cold weather:

“Many pets are not equipped to handle the effects of cold temperatures, so we want to remind pet owners of their responsibilities to care for them during the winter,” adds Hollinshead. “If you cannot keep your pet indoors and need resources, we urge residents to reach out to the KCAS to so see how we can help.”

