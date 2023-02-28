Our next sizable storm arrives Friday

WEST MICHIGAN - After the past few weeks being filled with significant winter weather, more is on the way for THIS Friday. While the track of this next storm system is far from certain, FOX 17 Meteorologists do believe an impactful storm, perhaps significant, will arrive on Friday.

It appears that a majority of the area may see snow, and it could be heavy with at least 3" to 6", perhaps some higher amounts. It also appears that our southern counties may see a rain/snow mix. The track of this system has been changing everyday, but we expect to have a better handle on it over the next 24 to 36 hours.

The image attached to this story is valid for 6 A.M. Friday. So as it stands now, a majority of the precipitation would be arriving AFTER the early morning commute, but the timing may change a bit as well. This storm is coming out of Texas where it will draw up a significant amount of Gulf moisture. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Thursday.

FOX 17

By Friday evening, rain/snow or mix is going at a decent rate across most of the state. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Friday.

FOX 17

As this system lifts north into the Great Lakes, it will strengthen and its winds will increase. There is the possibility of 45 to 50 mph wind gusts on Friday that will accompany the heavy precipitation. If the heavy snow comes to fruition, we could be looking at white-out conditions for some with driving winds! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as the track of this system will ultimately determine the type and amount of precipitation we see here.

