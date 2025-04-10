Another tornado confirmed from March 30 storms

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Another tornado from the severe storms that rolled through on March 30 has been confirmed by the National Weather Service. That puts Michigan at its yearly average for twisters with 15 confirmed touchdowns in 2025.

The latest tornado was classified as an EF-1 that first hit some wooded property north of Kent City in northern Kent County. The funnel started about 2 miles north of town near 19 Mile Road and Fruit Ridge Avenue, moving north-northeast for more than 1 1/2 miles. The tornado lifted near Tyrone Avenue, roughly a quarter-mile north of 20 Mile Road.

Two houses in the twister's path suffered roof damage, and several trees were uprooted by the storm.

The National Weather Service estimates winds topped out at 95 miles per hour, with a width of the funnel ranging from 125 yards to 250 yards.

This latest confirmed tornado is the 13th such twister from the line of severe stormsthat swept over the state on March 30, and the fourth in Kent County from that date.

The others include tornadoes that touched down in Gaines Township, Vergennes Township, and Courtland Township. Outside of Kent County we saw two confirmed tornadoes in each of Branch, Ionia, and Cass counties, as well as one in Newaygo County on March 30.

Michigan averages 15 tornadoes a year over the past 30 years. So far in 2025, the National Weather Service has confirmed 15 funnel cloud touch downs in the state.

