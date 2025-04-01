Five Tornadoes confirmed from Sunday's deadly severe weather

WEST MICHIGAN — National Weather Service officials in Grand Rapids have now confirmed FIVE tornadoes from Sunday's deadly severe weather outbreak.

In addition to the confirmed tornadoes in Gaines Township and Cass County; officials confirmed one tornado in Newaygo County; and two tornadoes in Ingham County. Four of the five were reported to be EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with one tornado classified at EF-1.

The tornadoes in Kent and Cass counties were confirmed by the National Weather Service on Monday. The twisters in Newaygo and Ingham counties were not determined until Tuesday morning.

FOX 17 crews followed surveyors from the National Weather Service in Newaygo County on Monday, east of Grant.

Newaygo County Storm Damage

There was a 50 foot tall power pole toppled over a country road, as well as one tree snapped, but not a lot given farm fields for the majority of the land.

Dillon Guajardo





Radar estimated winds were around 80 mph in Grant

