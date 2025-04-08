NWS confirms 14th tornado in Michigan this year

WEST MICHIGAN — The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has been busy since a line of storms whipped across the state on Sunday, March 30th. The Weather Service has been reviewing reported damage and completing surveys to confirm any possible tornado, and the latest one is in Kent County.

Just east of Murray Lake, north of Lowell, was a 2.5 mile long EF-0 tornado spanning 300 yards wide, the largest of the three reported in Kent County from this event.

wxmi

The first confirmed tornado in Kent County from March 30th was in Gaines Twp. along 92nd street, and it was the first tornado in Kent County in March on record. Now, the new record is 3.

With two confirmed tornadoes in each of Branch, Ionia, and Cass counties, as well as one in Newaygo county, the total West Michigan tornadoes in 2025 is now 10, with 8 from March 30th alone.

wxmi

The state of Michigan has 14 confirmed, as of April 8. The 30-year average, from 1991-2020, for yearly Michigan tornadoes is 15! Even more intriguing, the average from 1994-2023 is 13, meaning we've seen a years worth of Tornadoes in just one week of severe weather.

wxmi

14 Tornadoes through April 8 can be intimidating as our seasonal peak for storms isn't until mid-May through mid-June, but an active start isn't always a correlation to an active end. Be sure to use this round of storms as a reminder of the importance of your plan to find shelter in the event of severe weather.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

