Air Quality Advisory from dense smoke

WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, in partnership with Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), have issued an Air Quality Advisory for all of West Michigan. The alert is due to elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke, which has settled into the region.

WXMI

West Michigan is among the worst in the country for air quality, which is at an unhealthy level for all people. Smoke remains a concern through midday Friday. Residents are advised to stay indoors, use air purifiers to maintain indoor air quality, and wear N95 masks if you have underlying health or respiratory issues.

WXMI

Hazy sky conditions will remain due to the smoke, leaving visibility reduced and a smoky smell in the air for the next 24 hours or so. Relief is anticipated by early Saturday morning, as shifting wind patterns will disperse the smoke, leading to improved air quality.

wxmi

The smoke originates from over 1,300 active wildfires across Canada, particularly in Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. These fires have produced vast plumes of smoke that have drifted southward into the United States, affecting air quality in Michigan and other states.

