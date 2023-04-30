Abnormally cool & snowy start to May in the forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — April showers bring May.... snowfall?

The forecast for the start of May is looking a tad chilly. The FOX 17 weather team is forecasting a high in the lower 40s for much of West Michigan on Monday. There's also the potential for rain and some snow. Very cool temperatures and snow are anomalies in West Michigan for the start of May.

Looking at past weather data, the last May we've seen flurries in West Michigan was in 2020. The last measurable May snowfall was in 1994.

Only 12 total May's have ever recorded measurable snowfall. Most models are predicting that Monday, some of our communities could see a light dusting of snow.

We could also be looking at breaking a temperature record on Monday. The forecast high is 42 degrees, which could be the coldest high temperature in May since 1976.