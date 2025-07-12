Weekend Forecast: Warm and humid, sct'd P.M. storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We remain in a MARGINAL RISK severe threat (Level 1 out of 5) for storms on Saturday east of U.S. 131. Today is a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY for heat, humidity, and our severe storm chances (although they are small). Read more about the storm threat here. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon/early evening with damaging winds as the primary threat. Heavy rainfall and minor flooding could also happen due to all the moisture that will be in our atmosphere. The tornado threat is low but non-zero. Sunday will be cooler and much less humid before high temperatures rebound into the upper 80s again early next week. We could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has around a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind/hail in the afternoon/early evening. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise becoming clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

