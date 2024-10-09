Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of this upcoming week will be on the dry and quiet side with plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will be running a little cooler than last week. Normal highs are in the mid 60s. Morning lows will be on the chilly side this week. There is a frost potential for West Michigan as lows likely continue to dip into the mid/upper 30s in the early morning. Our next shower chance arrives on Saturday morning with the passage of a weak front, but better chances of rain arrive Sunday. Hurricane Milton continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico with a track expected late tonight/early Thursday into west central Florida around Tampa. Click here to get more from the National Hurricane center on this monster storm. Indications are that temperatures may cool into the 50s for us by next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Areas of frost likely. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds north/northeast light.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east/south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an A.M. shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Highs only in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube