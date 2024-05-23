Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure will be in full control today, delivering sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid/upper 70s. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Friday evening through early Saturday morning. Parts of West Michigan fall under a MARGINAL and SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms with the main threats being wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to one inch in diameter. Dry skies return through the day on Saturday with another round of rain possible late Sunday into Monday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. Chance of showers/storms by evening and overnight. Some may be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and a lingering shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. Shower and thunderstorm chances return by evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 60s.

