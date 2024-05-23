Severe weather potential in West Michigan on Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a threat for severe thunderstorms on Friday evening. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Many of us might be wary thinking back to Tuesday's severe weather potential. However, the key difference between Tuesday's severe weather potential and Friday's is the timing. These storms are likely to develop during peak daytime heating, which is increasing the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

What is the threat for severe thunderstorms?

The greatest potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will be in Southwest Michigan. Parts of Allegan, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties fall under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms on Friday evening.

The rest of the region remains under a MARGINAL RISK. The primary concern will be wind gusts over 60 mph. The threat of damaging wind gusts will be for all of West Michigan, with the greatest potential in Southwest Michigan.

There is a low level threat for hail over one inch in diameter, with all of West Michigan under the same risk category.

At this time, there is no threat of a tornado. The risk of isolated tornadoes will be in Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

These maps could adjust. Please stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

When will thunderstorms develop?

The latest forecast models show a line of thunderstorms developing over Lake Michigan around 5 p.m. Friday.

The line of storms will travel from the west to the east, lining up along U.S. 131 around 6 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms are likely to be east of U.S. 131 after 9 p.m. Friday, with the severe weather potential ending around 11 p.m. Friday.

Lingering showers will be possible into early Saturday morning, but the severe weather potential will be over.

How can I receive alerts?

